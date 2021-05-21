Rob Lowe hosts 'Parks and Recreation' reunion on 'Ellen' with Kathryn Hahn, Adam Scott
While guest hosting "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Friday, Rob Lowe gave "Parks and Recreation" fans a treat: a mini-reunion with his former co-stars Adam Scott and Kathryn Hahn. On the NBC sitcom, which aired from 2009 to 2015, Lowe played the energetic, optimistic Chris Traeger alongside Scott's dorky and lovable Ben Wyatt. Hahn appeared in 10 episodes as the ruthless campaign manager Jennifer Barkley.