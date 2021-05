The murder of George Floyd was, unfortunately, nothing new for Black and brown communities. We've seen it happen, caught on video for the world to see time and time again. The difference was the pandemic. We were all at home idle and finally able to pay attention. This was the spark in the powder keg that ignited a country's rage. Fed up with the past administration's all but endorsement of racism and an increased awareness nationwide, George Floyd's death was a catalyst for the Black Lives Matter movement, and other racial and social justice protests that took place coast to coast over the course of the summer.