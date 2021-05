Please note that the author of the following article, Cameron Black, is legally blind. Patrick Mahomes has reached a level of fame that could match any other athlete in the history of his sport or any other. He has already been league MVP, 2-time AFC champion in three seasons, a Super Bowl champion after just two seasons, (we’ll touch on that later) and has helped the Chiefs maintain their strangle hold on the AFC West. Not only all that, but in my humble and totally unbiased opinion, Patrick Mahomes is without a doubt the face of NFL football more than any other player including the great Tom Brady, and you know what? In the year 2021, he is only going to get better.