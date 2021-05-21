Black Ops Cold War: Warzone – How To Get All Three Keycards | Nakatomi Plaza Guide

After launching Outbreak in Season Two, Treyarch promised that the large-scale Black Ops Cold War Zombie mode would eventually be getting its own Easter egg quest for players to advance the Dark Aether storyline. At next week’s mid-season refresh for Season Three on May 20th, that main Easter egg quest will go live, sending players hunting for new secrets across Treyarch’s biggest Zombies arenas yet. But that’s not all. Treyarch has also confirmed that a new round-based map is coming in Season Four, as well as another Main Quest for Outbreak, and even more Zombies content is being worked on for Seasons beyond.