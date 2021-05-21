Black Ops Cold War: Warzone – How To Get All Three Keycards | Nakatomi Plaza Guide
The new 80’s Action Hero content for Warzone adds a huge new location in Black Ops Cold War. Nakatomi Plaza, the skyscraper setting for Die Hard, replaces the Broadcast Tower in Call of Duty’s Battle Royale mode. The Nakatomi Plaza area has a load of new content to explore — and a mysterious vault with three boxes you can open for rewards. The vault is located on Floor 31 of the massive tower, and opening the Deposit Boxes gives you weapons, perks, Killstreaks, or other high tier gear. They’re well worth hunting down… just watch your back. Other players are going to be crawling all over this place now that the season has started properly.gameranx.com