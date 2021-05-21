newsbreak-logo
VOICE OF THE PEOPLE: This isn’t pre-school

Imperial Valley Press Online
 3 days ago

I was appalled when I read about the shenanigans that went on during the recent IID board meeting. Some directors are acting worse than children and are now resorting to insults, name calling, seemingly endless accusations and vulgar comments. The directors are elected and well paid to do a job, and they need to do it in a professional manner. I understand the need for discussions and that there will be differences of opinion, but what is happening is way beyond that.

