After a decade of roller coasters, the Republican Party of the United States is barely recognized. President Bush’s compassionate conservatism, followed by relative moderates John McCain and Mitt Romney as presidential candidates, is now felt long ago. This is an example of how Romney was booed and booed in his own lecture, showing how far the party has gone from him. Last week, Congresswoman Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was removed from her leadership role by her colleagues for challenging Trump, a strong sign that Republicans are continuing their harmful rhetoric of ” stolen elections “.