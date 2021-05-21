No Man’s Sky Gets Limited-Time Mass Effect Crossover
Hello Games, the developers of No Man’s Sky, today revealed their space universe is crossing over with Bioware’s Mass Effect series. Starting today, you’ll be seeing Mass Effect’s iconic spaceship cruising around the expansive game universe and can even get it yourself — but you’ll have to hustle, as you only have a week-and-a-half to do it. But if you do, you can keep the legendary spaceship in your game permanently. I hope to see many of them in the universe shortly.gameranx.com