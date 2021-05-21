newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

No Man’s Sky Gets Limited-Time Mass Effect Crossover

By Rachel Kaser
gameranx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello Games, the developers of No Man’s Sky, today revealed their space universe is crossing over with Bioware’s Mass Effect series. Starting today, you’ll be seeing Mass Effect’s iconic spaceship cruising around the expansive game universe and can even get it yourself — but you’ll have to hustle, as you only have a week-and-a-half to do it. But if you do, you can keep the legendary spaceship in your game permanently. I hope to see many of them in the universe shortly.

gameranx.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hello Games#The Crossover#Universe#Legendary Adventure#Adventure Time#Bioware S Mass Effect#Beachhead#Ea#Mass Effect Fans#Sci Fi Fans#Today#Commander Shepard#Developers#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 1: How to Get Out of Mako

Ahhh the Mako. The little rover that handled like absolute trash in the original Mass Effect game is back once more in the reworked version of the game in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. While the controls have been reworked so you no longer want to cry every time you step inside it, it can still be a little finnicky getting out of it. In this guide, we’ll run you through exactly how to get out of the Mako in Mass Effect so you can continue with your space opera adventure.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition changes Tali’s photo in Mass Effect 3

BioWare actually went back and changed that one moment from Mass Effect 3. Of the many, many smaller tweaks Mass Effect Legendary Edition makes to the beloved sci-fi trilogy, one in particular will surely bring back memories of some early internet outrage. The controversial ending of Mass Effect 3 left...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 2: How to Get Iridium & What it Does

Mass Effect 2 sees quite a few changes from the first entry in the trilogy. One of the biggest is that you’ll be tasked with tracking down several different resources; all of which can be used to upgrade different types of gear for you and your party. You may be unclear on how to get each different type of resource though, which is why you’re trying to figure out how to get Iridium and what it does in Mass Effect 2.
Video GamesKotaku

New Mass Effect Changes Tali's Face

It wasn’t the biggest of Mass Effect 3's missteps, so you’d be forgiven for having forgotten all about it, but BioWare’s trilogy did us all dirty when it spent 2.9 games building up the mystery of what Tali the Quarian looked like only to reveal...she looked like stock art of a sexy human lady.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 1: How to Get Archivist Trophy & Achievement

Mass Effect 1 introduces players to the series’ massive universe, boasting a galaxy’s worth of interesting planets and alien races to discover. Along the way, you’ll run into all sorts of interesting creatures, including giant emotionless elephants and spiritual floating jellyfish. Finding all of these unique races will also get you a pretty sweet reward. Here is everything you need to know about how to get the Archivist trophy or achievement in Mass Effect 1.
Video GamesGamespot

Mass Effect 3's Multiplayer Mode Could Return If There's Demand For It

It turns out that Mass Effect 3's online multiplayer experience could make some kind of return in the future, according to Mass Effect: Legendary Edition's project director. In an interview with GameSpot sister site CNET, project director Mac Walters was asked if the still-active Mass Effect 3 online multiplayer offering would come back in some capacity. Walters didn't deliver a straight answer but said it depends on the reception the Legendary Edition receives and if there's a demand for multiplayer.
Video Gamesvg247.com

I don’t get Mass Effect Legendary Edition’s new Level Scaling setting

Maybe I’m missing something, but Mass Effect Legendary Edition’s new level scaling system has me baffled. There are a lot of little changes beyond the graphical overhaul present in the new version of 2007 classic Mass Effect that’s included in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the newly-released remaster. These range from changes to the way weapons handle and work to bug fixes and the like – but I just don’t get the new Level Scaling setting.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

BioWare remastered Mass Effect, now it's Dragon Age's turn

All together, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is promising a complete story for multiple playthroughs where I fool myself into thinking I'll make different decisions than the last time. It's also set to complete the best Xbox games available catalog. With the Mass Effect trilogy seeing this kind of love and care, I'd like to see BioWare's other big role-playing franchise get the same kind of attention.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 1: How to Get Garage Pass on Noveria

The first game in the Mass Effect trilogy is surprisingly open-ended, allowing you to explore worlds and find different solutions to a number of quests. Case in point: The main mission on Noveria tasks you with gaining access to the station’s garage, and there are a few different ways for you to do so. You may be unclear on what these methods are though, which is why you’re looking for info on how to get a garage pass on Noveria in Mass Effect.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Gets a Super Buggy Launch

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is finally out, but with it also comes an exceedingly buggy launch. Many who think that making a leap from the original to the remastered edition will experience a smooth transition are in for a disappointment. The game is actually not as smooth as many would anticipate, especially for a polished version of already established games.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 2: How to Get Element Zero & What It’s Used For

Mass Effect 2 does away with the resource procurement systems from Mass Effect 1. No longer can you just explore random planets to come across things, nor can you just simply press a button and extract whatever resources might be there. Mass Effect 2 makes you work for it. If you’re here, you’re probably wondering about how to get Element Zero aka Eezo in Mass Effect 2, an important resource that is hard to come by. Here’s what you need to know.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mass Effect 2: How to Get & Keep Samara or Morinth Loyal

Mass Effect 2 provides plenty of options when it comes to crewmates, and their lives are in your hands. Loyalty is an important feature in the game, as characters can live or die depending on how loyal they are to you and your cause. Here’s how to get and keep Samara or Morinth’s loyalty in Mass Effect 2.
Video GamesPolygon

A No Man’s Sky galaxy is embroiled in an ongoing war

While much of No Man’s Sky space is a peaceful place to explore, one galaxy has declared an intergalactic war. Now, role-players are choosing sides and preparing to contest the systems in an isolated corner of the map, known as galaxy 150, in a giant showdown that may last months.