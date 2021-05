Casper was the site of a big track & field meet on Friday at Kelly Walsh with temperatures in the 80's which is unusual for the spring we've had in 2021. In the girl's sprint races, Taliah Morris of Cheyenne East took the 100-meter dash in 12.31. Sydalee Brown of Campbell County continued her fabulous season with a win in the 200, crossing the line in 25.42. Caydince Groth of Cheyenne South also has enjoyed a great season and she won the 400 in 58.08. Charlotte Marasco of Campbell County took the 100 hurdles in 15.18 while Cheyenne South's Darby Downham placed first in the 300 hurdles in 45.56.