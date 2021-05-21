PlayStation 5 Allegedly Sold Over Twice As Many Units as Xbox Series X In Q1 2021
A new report suggests that, just as it did a generation before, PlayStation is running circles around Xbox shortly after a console launch. Specifically, the PlayStation 5 has allegedly sold over twice as many units as the Xbox Series X/S consoles. This would seem to be a bad sign for Xbox, but given the emptiness of store shelves, we shouldn’t be too hasty to declare anyone the winner of the console race just yet.gameranx.com