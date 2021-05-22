newsbreak-logo
Local economic development leaders joining forces for regional business update

By Rob Hedelt
Free Lance-Star
Municipal and business leaders from King George County, Fredericksburg, and Stafford County will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a virtual event to update efforts on regional support for entrepreneurs and smart technology. This virtual event, Project Next, will share how technology can benefit from the creation and expansion of...

