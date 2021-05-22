newsbreak-logo
Madison Dalmaso to Start Shooting for “The Social Movement” This June

By DN News Desk
influencive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days, it is hard to choose a path for your future. There are so many things to do and so many choices that it is a bit difficult to figure out what one wants from life. Most people only want a good job, but truly knowing what to do is a different feeling altogether.

www.influencive.com
Internetoutkick.com

Facebook ‘Scrambling’ After Learning Starbucks May Leave Platform After Hateful Comments

Here’s a line I never thought I’d write: Facebook is worried. BuzzFeed News, Facebook employees who are responsible for managing its relationship with Starbucks warned that Starbucks may remove its Facebook page after receiving loads of hateful comments. Should Starbucks go through with it, the coffee company would be one of the largest companies ever to cut ties with Facebook.
InternetNew York Post

Starbucks weighs quitting Facebook over hateful comments: report

Coffee giant Starbucks is reportedly weighing whether to leave Facebook over a deluge of hateful comments the company has gotten in response to its woke posts on the platform. BuzzFeed News obtained internal Facebook discussions in which employees wrote that Starbucks may take down its Facebook page, which has more than 36 million followers, because the company’s so frustrated by the response it’s gotten to its posts about social issues.
Internetpocketnow.com

Sorry Facebook, Apple is right this time!

There’s this delicious feeling once vindication comes to town. That moment when there’s proof that someone is right, or acted out of reasonable justification. I don’t need to tell you more about this Facebook vs Apple situation, and how iOS 14.5 spun a series of ads trying to paint Facebook like the Robin Hood of tech, standing in supposed support of small businesses, and how their ability to track you helps them target you with more effective ads.
InternetPosted by
97.1 KISS FM

Why Do People Want to Delete Facebook?

On Wednesday (May 5), the Facebook Oversight Board ruled that the social media giant was correct to suspend former President Donald Trump's Facebook account following his incitement of the January 6 riot on the Capitol. However, the board also announced that they do not plan to decide if the suspension will be indefinite, citing a lack of precedence.
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

The Sad Reason Starbucks Might Be Leaving Facebook

These days, it is almost a prerequisite for corporations to have an online presence. Social media accounts are an integral part of most company's marketing campaigns, and having a Facebook page is one of the ways that many companies get their names out there. However, the popular coffee chain Starbucks is becoming increasingly fed up with the social media platform, and is beginning to wonder if they really do need a Facebook presence all. The coffee giant has been discussing leaving the social media platform due to the negative and hateful responses they have been consistently receiving on their page.
Madison, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Hidden Figures of Madison to fete 'Community Day' on June 5

MADISON - Hidden Figures of Madison will celebrate a Community Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, at the Madison Community Arts Center. The arts center is located at 10 Kings Road and there will also be displays at the Museum of Early Trade & Crafts Education Annex at 23 Main Street on the corner of Green Village Road, across from the Museum’s main building. This event will showcase art projects created by Madison students, grades k-12, who used historical accounts of Madison’s Black community members, both past and present, to inspire their work.
Advocacygonzaga.edu

Class of 2021 Social Justice Volunteers

Twenty-four members of the Class of 2021 have chosen a year of service following their graduation from Gonzaga. “When we think about people the world needs most, we will think of you,” President Thayne McCulloh said to the graduates in a commissioning service, May 7. Student speaker Paulina Thurmann told...
Technologyuploadvr.com

Zuckerberg Hopes Horizon Will Start The ‘Social Fabric’ Of VR

In an interview with CNET, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke more about the company’s upcoming social experience app Facebook Horizon and how he hopes it will be the ‘social fabric’ of VR. Facebook Horizon was announced almost two years ago and has been seemingly close to release ever since. We...
Educationpcdn.co

Four Ideas to Spark Active Learning in an Online Classroom

Active learning can be an intimidating concept for educators. Many educators have heard the term but struggle to understand the true meaning of active learning and/or integrate active learning strategies within their classroom. As such, it is important to define active learning in simple terms. According to Bonwell and Eisen (1991), active learning is “anything that involves students in doing things and thinking about the things they are doing” (p. 2). Essentially, active learning involves including students in what they are learning, and fostering an environment that encourages them to think on these matters. Student involvement and metacognition, or thinking about thinking, are fundamental to one’s ability to understand active learning. While active learning can be challenging, adding the complexities of remote learning can make it even more tricky to navigate.
California StateTimes Daily

California to drop social distancing requirements in June

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s top health official says the state no longer will require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
CollegesPoynter.org

How student reporters investigated their campuses

Last week, Poynter wrapped up a yearlong partnership with 10 student media organizations across the country. Student journalists at these 10 schools spent the last year tackling a major investigative and/or explanatory topic at each of their schools. “This project has changed the way our newsroom focuses on long-term series,”...
Theater & Dancethedancedish.org

Social Movement Contemporary Dance Joins Celebración Virtual

On Saturday May 22nd, Social Movement Contemporary Dance will perform in a fundraising event for JUNTOS Collective. This May, JUNTOS Collective is celebrating 12 years of international educational dance projects with a virtual benefit called Celebración JUNTOS Virtual. This event will include a week-long silent auction, as well as a Global Danza-thon!
EntertainmentJacksonville Journal Courier

Barton focus of Lincoln 'Conversation'

“A Conversation with Clara Barton” is next up in the Looking for Lincoln Conversations series. Nationally known historical interpreter Leslie Goddard will bring Barton, a Civil War nurse, to life in a free program of the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition. It will air live at 7 p.m. Wednesday on...
Youtubebccatholic.ca

This is how freedoms are lost

I crashed a softball game the other night, along with some other illegal spectators. The game was underway and an elderly man and woman, fully masked, were seated in the stands taking in the action. Suddenly a representative of one of the teams approached them and sheepishly told them they weren’t allowed to be there – COVID regulations and all.
Emerald Media

Editorial Cartoonist

Editorial cartoonists work on the opinion desk. Similar to opinion columnists, they prompt public debate by expressing informed viewpoints on relevant issues, but they express these opinions through artwork rather than through writing. This is an unpaid position. The Emerald is looking for editorial cartoonists to start in summer of fall 2021. Applications are due June 7th.
TechnologyKHQ Right Now

Catching your student up after virtual learning

MONTANA - While most students are back in the classroom, the impacts from virtual learning still linger. Based on a study from Stanford University, the average students is at least three months behind in math and reading. The study said it could take years to make up for that loss.