Cincinnati May Festival, a 150-year choral tradition, returns to Music Hall
CINCINNATI — On Friday, for the first time in 14 months, Music Hall hosted a choral performance with audience members in the same room. The Cincinnati May Festival had run uninterrupted for decades before COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel it in 2020. Associate chorus director Matthew Swanson said he and the performers were overjoyed to return in 2021 — even with smaller audiences, masks for singers and performances streaming concurrently online for unvaccinated or anxious music-lovers.www.wcpo.com