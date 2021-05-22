Cincinnati May Festival, a 150-year choral tradition, returns to Music Hall

On my way to a quilting with a neighbor, I grabbed the mail to see a letter from a reader, Mrs. Weber from Cincinnati, Ohio. Not wasting any moments, I tore open the envelope. Unfolding a paper that talked about God hiding in the cleft of the rock, I silently thanked the Lord. How did Mrs. Weber know I needed to be reminded of that, this very moment? Next, I scanned the letter. How my heart ached! Her beloved husband of 48 years passed.