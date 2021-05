Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way, Longview. Because of Gov. Jay Inslee COVID-19 health mandates, the meeting is being partially conducted by teleconference and recorded. Before the meeting is called to order, participants will state their names and positions. Being a safe distance can be provided between staff and the board members for people who would like to attend the meeting in person. To attend via Zoom, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/82112068029. To attend by phone, ball 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 821 1206 8029.