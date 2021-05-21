newsbreak-logo
Murrieta, CA

Murrieta Couple Warn About Fraudsters Posing As SCE Employees

By Toni McAllister
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRIETA, CA — An Murrieta husband and wife were recent targets of telephone scammers posing as Southern California Edison employees, and according to the utility the local couple's experience is pretty common. The rate of phone scams reported to SCE each month is more than 30 percent higher this year...

#Sce#Fbi#Tax Scams#Refunds#Payment Cards#Prepaid Cards#Murrieta Couple Warn#Southern Californians#The American Rescue Plan#Fbi#Csinfogov Sce Com#Sce Customers#Sce Manager#Complete Sce#Actual Sce Technicians#Phone Scammers#Telephone Scammers#Phone Scams#Employees#Prepaid Cash Cards
