TV Series

First Photo: Impulse Arrives In “The Flash” S7

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released the first promo image of “P.S. I Still Love You” star Jordan Fisher in his comic-accurate suit as Bart Allen/Impulse in the seventh season of The CW’s “The Flash”. The role marks the second live-action TV debut for the character following Kyle Gallner’s portrayal in “Smallville”....

www.darkhorizons.com
