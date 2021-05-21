First Photo: Impulse Arrives In “The Flash” S7

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is heading into production soon and will feature a lot of returning stars from the first film, including the younger and older versions of the Shazamily. The younger cast is set to include Billy (Asher Angel), Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary (Grace Fulton). In addition to Zachary Levi, who is once again playing the titular role, the returning adult-sized heroes will include Ross Butler, Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth. Many of the actors are gearing up to start production, including the youngest of the bunch, Herman. The star has been busy filming the latest season of This Is Us, but she revealed on Twitter that she's getting ready to play Darla once again.