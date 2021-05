After the pandemic delayed its opening by almost a full year, Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca is going on a hiring spree to get ready for its big debut. The massive new water park resort will host a two-day on-site hiring fair May 18 and 19. The company, which is bringing waterslides and more back to Manteca, completed construction last summer. But it has pushed back its opening until June 29, after the state is expected to ease safety restrictions from the COVID-19 outbreak.