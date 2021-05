Italy have been announced as this year’s winners of The Eurovision Song Contest, following a resplendent and highly poignant live event at the Ahoy arena in Rotterdam. Italian rock band Måneskin wowed the arena crowd as well as fans at home with their performance of “Zitti E Buoni”. You can read The Independent’s Q&A with the winners here. This year’s contest took place tonight (22 May) in the Netherlands, who were crowned the winners in 2019. A live audience of 3,500 people were in attendance as part of the government’s ongoing programme for the safe restart of mass-participation events.Italy...