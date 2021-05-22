newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kern County, CA

SOUND OFF: Of utility rate hikes, opinions and condors — not all in the same question

By CHRISTINE L. PETERSON cpeterson@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMy opinion on your article about PG&E rate hikes ("Electric utilities try for smooth customer experience during transition to variable rates," May 16): I believe that an "international expert" on rate hikes does not impress. Mentioning percentages without a real base is deceptive. It would have been better to say that the true rate increase would be a TOU 4th tier fixed from 4 to 9 p.m. and talk about percentages and rate increases, and then explain the way to benefit from the rate increase is with solar panels, or any other way you can invent.

www.bakersfield.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Kern County, CA
Industry
State
California State
Kern County, CA
Business
County
Kern County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Condors#Interest Rates#Electricity Rates#Price Increases#Water Rates#Base Rate#Cpuc#Sce#Californian#The Robert Price#Tbc#Robert Price#Parade#Pg E Rate Hikes#Rate Increases#Variable Rates#Time Of Use Pricing#Electric Utilities#Potential Savings#Peak Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Six tips to compete in Kern County’s competitive homebuying market

If you’re hoping to buy a home this summer, you’re in good company. Homebuyers in Kern County face the most competitive U.S. housing market in decades, with low mortgage rates, low inventory and strong demand heating bidding wars. The past year has fueled a stronger desire for homeownership — in Bakersfield, the housing market has surpassed the pricing level it hit before the economic crash of 2008.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Landlords work with commercial tenants to help them survive the pandemic

The phone calls fielded by Kern County commercial real estate owners during the coronavirus crisis have ranged from the merely painful to the genuinely tragic. Tenants begged for rent relief after being unable to make a sale for months on end because of state operating restrictions. Retail landlords responded by...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: I want to stay a Driller

Emma Gallegos' article about the upcoming high school boundary changes was well done. It was balanced to express different stakeholders’ opinions. It appears, however, that the Laurelglen neighborhood does not have a voice. With two high school-aged sons and one coming, the Kern High School District may force my family to leave our family high school, BHS.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Community Voices: We need a local notification system on pesticides

I spent this semester learning all I could about the pesticide notification debate in Shafter. After analyzing all relevant documents from the Department of Pesticide Regulation, the Kern County Agricultural Commissioner, environmental groups, and reading the opinions expressed in this newspaper, I am writing today to recommend ways to move forward.
Kern County, CAmountainenterprise.com

Scientists’ new wildfire report: ‘Stop running faster in the wrong direction’

Forest Program Director, Environment Now, summarized by Marcy Axness, TME. Kern County is in a state of drought emergency, declared Governor Gavin Newsom Monday, May 10. Kern and 40 other California counties are facing a severe water crisis. According to state officials, climate change-induced early warm temperatures and extremely dry soils have further depleted the expected runoff water from the Sierra-Cascade snowpack, resulting in historic, unanticipated reductions in the amount of water flowing to major reservoirs.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Masks still required for now in Kern, statewide despite new CDC guidance

The federal government may have relaxed its mask recommendations, but masks continue to be required under California rules, a Kern County Public Health official said Friday morning. "California Department of Public Health has not updated their mask guidance at this time. California residents should continue to follow the current state...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Lawmakers react to state budget plan

State lawmakers representing Kern County reacted to Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed state budget, which was rolled out on Friday. Here were those emailed to The Californian:. “We have heard the Governor’s lofty promises and rhetoric before. The $75 billion surplus on the heels of a pandemic is the clearest indication that Californians are over-taxed and the tax burden needs to be permanently reduced immediately. California has staggering crises and problems: homelessness, housing affordability, lack of affordable and reliable energy, need for more water infrastructure to endure droughts, wildfires, EDD mismanagement, bad business climate, and high cost of living forcing Californians out of our state. We do not have a revenue problem in our state, we have an incompetent government that cannot fix the basics in our state. We need a new direction that actually achieves real results for all Californians."
California Statedesertnews.com

McCarthy Announces East Kern and Antelope Valley Recipients of 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Awards

McCarthy Announces East Kern and Antelope Valley Recipients of 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Awards. Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy announced East Kern and Antelope Valley students and teachers who are this year’s recipients of the 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Award and Inspirational High School Educator Award. McCarthy...
Ridgecrest, CARidgecrest Daily Independent

Brief Ridgecrest City Council agenda for May 19

The Ridgecrest City Council will meet May 19 for what may be a brief agenda. On the agenda is a public hearing in connection with the proposed issuance of revenue bonds by the California Municipal Finance Authority, a joint exercise of powers authority and public entity of the state in an amount not to exceed $20 million to assist in the implementation of a multi-family rental housing project on North Norma Street. Watch upcoming editions of the Daily Independent for more on this project.
Kern County, CARidgecrest Daily Independent

Kern County Public Health urges water safety this spring and summer

As Ridgecrest waits for news on a potential grant which — if awarded — would be used to build a new community pool, the hotter temperatures are rolling in. While the community may lack a public pool, water safety is still important for those using backyard swimming pools and visiting other pools to cool off.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Channel

CalWater warning customers about new odor and taste to tap water

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Water Service is warning customers that water from their taps could have a different taste and smell. Although it's still safe to drink. Cal Water sent out an email Thursday saying the change is due to rising temperatures and algae currently in the Kern...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

UPDATED: Kern Public Health announces 12 to 15 year olds now eligible for Pfizer vaccine

It's official: everyone 12 years and older is now eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 in Kern County. The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced Thursday that local providers can now administer the Pfizer vaccine to those who are 12 to 15 years old. It is yet another portion of the population that is now vaccine eligible, as local and state economies continue to reopen and hope increases that a return to normal is not far away.