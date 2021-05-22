SOUND OFF: Of utility rate hikes, opinions and condors — not all in the same question
My opinion on your article about PG&E rate hikes ("Electric utilities try for smooth customer experience during transition to variable rates," May 16): I believe that an "international expert" on rate hikes does not impress. Mentioning percentages without a real base is deceptive. It would have been better to say that the true rate increase would be a TOU 4th tier fixed from 4 to 9 p.m. and talk about percentages and rate increases, and then explain the way to benefit from the rate increase is with solar panels, or any other way you can invent.www.bakersfield.com