Award-Winning Real Estate Team Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

Two of the longtime real estate brokers in Jaffrey and Rindge have joined forces to bring their expertise under one roof for buyers and sellers in the Monadnock region. For almost four decades, Candice Starrett has owned her own independent agency, Candice Starrett Real Estate in Rindge. For the last year and a half, though, she began thinking of what her path forward would look like. Being in charge of a small real estate firm meant having to keep a watchful eye on every aspect of the business.