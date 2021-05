Be still my beating heart: some South Dakota legislators actually want to turn down federal money!. Yesterday’s Joint Appropriations meeting included a passel of “letters of intent,” wherein the appropriators explains to state agencies how it intends them to spend the money they’ve been given. “While the guidance does not have the direct force of statutory law,” the letters of intent state, “it rests solidly on a long-standing tradition of Legislative-Executive relationships in South Dakota and it will be used by the Joint Appropriations Committee as one basis for the fiscal oversight of your agency and its continued funding.”