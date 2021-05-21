“Ground Control to Major Tom. Your circuit’s dead, there’s something wrong. Can you hear me, Major Tom?”. While Idaho has been dealing with the apocalypse here in the real world, Mike Simpson proposes a plan to kill hydro-power that makes electricity in the Pacific Northwest affordable with the stated goal of saving the salmon. And it’s not just his salmon plan, but also his Great American Outdoors Act to fund the national parks, while we were all fighting to hold onto jobs and feed the kids in the middle of a pandemic. Idaho doesn’t exist in a bubble. Despite not being at the forefront of many national topics of discussion, national topics are still very much present for us back here at home. One is left questioning this seeming disregard for the world Congressman Simpson’s constituents increasingly find themselves in, and the response is reminiscent of the Marie Antoinette trope “let them cake!” Or maybe it should be “let them eat fish”?