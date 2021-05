BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana softball team (23-17) took a pair of games from Penn State on Saturday afternoon to complete the four-game sweep on the weekend. In the second game of the day, the Hoosiers won 17-0, collecting 19 hits, the second most in a game in their last 21 seasons. Gabbi Jenkins, who came into this weekend with no career home runs, hit two on the weekend, including a walk off on Friday night. The Hoosiers are now tied for fourth-place in the Big Ten.