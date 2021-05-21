newsbreak-logo
[Photos + Video] New Stills and Trailer Added for the Korean Movie "The Girl Who Listens to the Witch's Heart"

HanCinema
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew stills and trailer added for the Korean movie "The Girl Who Listens to the Witch's Heart" "The Girl Who Listens to the Witch's Heart" (2020) With Yeon Joo, Min Jung, James, Si Woo, Kim Soo-ho-I,... Synopsis. Ma-ri, who believes she is very special and beautiful, thinks people can hear...

