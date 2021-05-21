newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

The Bible as social justice theology

By Nick Gier
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”. Just as GOP attempts to restrict voting might also affect Republicans, its plans to ban social justice curricula must, I argue, include the Bible. From the Exodus to Jesus’ outreach to the poor, the foreigner and the outcast — Jesus’ “least of these” — the Bible is a powerful lesson in liberation theology.

www.idahostatejournal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
Marx
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Theology#Labor Unions#Liberation Theology#Life Christian Church#Religious Doctrine#Gop#Republicans#Exodus#Israelite#Latin American#Anabaptists#The Social Gospel#The Black Social Gospel#Christians#University Of Idaho#Social Gospel Theology#Social Justice Curricula#Scripture#Biblical Passages#Religious Studies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionarcamax.com

Why do religious people talk about the afterlife?

Q: Why do religious people talk about the afterlife? — L.A. A: The afterlife is a very real thing; it speaks of life “after” death. It has been said that death is not a period, but a comma in the story of life. But many answers about life after death are deceiving and will lead people right into Hell, the very place they are told does not exist.
Norfolk, VAodu.edu

ODU Libraries Documenting Social Justice and Activism

As a way to preserve and document recent activist and social movements, the Old Dominion University Libraries' Special Collections and University Archives have created a Social Justice and Activism Archive. Old Dominion students, faculty, staff and alumni are invited to share stories about their participation and experiences with #BlackLivesMatter and...
Religioncoldcasechristianity.com

Did Christianity Evolve?

Skeptics sometimes argue that the Christianity in its early years looked different than modern-day Christianity. Specifically, they question whether Jesus claimed to be God or if he was deified by a band of disappointed followers after his crucifixion. Christianity is grounded on the view that the claims of the New Testament are true,]. The gospels describe historical events, accurately recorded. The Apostle Paul wrote, “if Christ is not [truly] raised… our preaching is in vain.” (1 Corinthians 15:14). Did Christianity “evolve” as skeptics claim?
Religionchinachristiandaily.com

When Full-Time Pastors Encounter Financial Dilemma, Will It Affect Their Ministries?

The financial dilemma of pastors has been an issue worthy of debate as many churches fail to supply their full-time pastors with enough money. When there is a financial problem, a pastor may continue to serve the church with stress, choose to work part-time, or leave his or her ministry. Little do full-time church workers talk about personal incomes as the topic seems ungodly.
Religioncreation.com

Francis Bacon and the alleged conflict between science and the Bible

As an academically precocious individual, Francis Bacon (1561–1626) attended Cambridge University at age 12 (1573). His father, Sir Nicholas Bacon, was Lord Keeper of the Great Seal under Queen Elizabeth I. His mother, Anne Cooke Bacon, played an important role in his education, teaching him the classics (including Latin and Greek languages), Italian and French, as well as the Bible and Christian doctrine.
Religionglobalministries.org

Developing Theological Responses to the Pandemic

Working with students in the Bachelor in Theology Program. Carlos Sediles-Real serves the Theological Community of Mexico (CTdeM) This past year was filled with challenges for everyone, a year marked by disease and profound social and economic crises that will have an impact for years to come. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed our vulnerabilities and fears about the unknown. It reminded us of the other “pandemics” that we need to address to take the path of true healing and full restoration of life: the pandemic of the degradation of the environment; the pandemic of impoverishment, a global economic system that gives more value to capital than to life; and the pandemic of social inequalities that lead to discrimination. Students have taken up these and other “pandemics” that affect us in the final year of their bachelor program of theology. The students were asked to develop a project that proposes a role for the church in finding solutions.
Religionmnnonline.org

Bethlehem Bible College announces Bethlehem institute of Peace and Justice

Palestine (MNN) — Hundreds of Palestinians suffered injuries this weekend in clashes with Israeli police in Jerusalem. Dozens of police officer injuries have been reported as well. These conflicts have been fueled by the eviction of Palestinians to make way for new Israeli settlements. Read more here. But Andrew Bush...
Pennsylvania StateThe New Yorker

A Pennsylvania Lawmaker and the Resurgence of Christian Nationalism

Doug Mastriano, a Republican state senator from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and parts of neighboring counties, was a little-known figure in state politics before the coronavirus pandemic. But, in the past year, he has led rallies against mask mandates and other public-health protocols, which he has characterized as “the governor’s autocratic control over our lives.” He has become a leader of the Stop the Steal campaign, and claims that he spoke to Donald Trump at least fifteen times between the 2020 election and the insurrection at the Capitol, on January 6th. He urged his followers to attend the rally at the Capitol that led to the riots, saying, “I’m really praying that God will pour His Spirit upon Washington, D.C., like we’ve never seen before.” Throughout this time, he has cast the fight against both lockdowns and Trump’s electoral loss as a religious battle against the forces of evil. He has come to embody a set of beliefs characterized as Christian nationalism, which center on the idea that God intended America to be a Christian nation, and which, when mingled with conspiracy theory and white nationalism, helped to fuel the insurrection. “Violence has always been a part of Christian nationalism,” Andrew Whitehead, a sociologist and co-author of “Taking America Back for God,” told me. “It’s just that the nature of the enemy has changed.”
ReligionThe Daily Sentinel

Cross Words: A theology of marriage

A girl in a white dress walks down the aisle. Beautiful music plays in the background. A man, beaming with excitement, awaits her on the other side. The congregation stands, and the ceremony begins. Before long, the two newlyweds walk into a world of new opportunities and adventures. Marriage is...
ReligionLockhaven Express

Bible Digest

“He is not here, but is risen: remember how he spoke to you when he was yet in Galilee, Saying, The Son of man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men, and be crucified, and the third day rise again.” (Luke 24:6-7 AKJV) Jesus said He would rise...
ReligionChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Christian nationalism in the United States

When a violent mob broke into the Senate Chamber on Jan. 6, one of the leaders cried out “Jesus Christ, we invoke your name!” It was a vivid demonstration of the problem of Christian nationalism poses to this country. An estimated 20 percent of American adults, most of them white, believe that the U.S. should be an expressly Christian country, with biblical teachings guiding every aspect of civic life. What! Furious and frightened about losing culture-war battles over abortion rights, LGBTQ equalty, and gender norms, Christian nationlists have declared a holy war, drawing apocalytic language from the Book of Revelation about a cosmic battle between good and evil. At the capital riot, insurrectionists carried large wooden crosses, Bibles and Jesus flags.
MinoritiesSlate

The First Transgender Lutheran Bishop on Love, Hate, and Faith

On Saturday, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America elevated the Rev. Megan Rohrer to the role of bishop, making them the first transgender bishop of any major Christian denomination in the U.S. They were also the first transgender person to be ordained and to serve as a pastor in the ELCA. Rohrer, who lives in San Francisco, will oversee the Sierra Pacific synod, which includes nearly 200 congregations in California and Nevada. They rose to prominence from work with the LGBTQ and homeless communities, as well as from media coverage, including an appearance on Queer Eye. Slate spoke with Rohrer about making history, grappling with hate in Christian communities, and finding faith in a queer identity. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Books & LiteratureFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Prof challenges Catholic orthodoxy in his latest book

A new book from a University of Saint Francis professor challenges perceptions of priests as celibate, solitary leaders of their flocks. “Married Priests in the Catholic Church” is edited by Adam A.J. DeVille, an associate professor of theology and director of humanities at Saint Francis. The book published by University of Notre Dame Press is a collection of essays from DeVille, other academics, historians, canon lawyers and wives and children of Roman Catholic, Eastern Catholic and Eastern Orthodox priests.
MinoritiesKankakee Daily Journal

SHAPIRO: Due process is the opposite of social justice

It has been two weeks since the conviction of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin for the second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of George Floyd. The world has moved on. Politicians breathed a sigh of relief when they heard the verdict; the media quickly moved on to its next manipulated data point in favor of the proposition American police are systemically racist.
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Christ and Common Sense: Why do the nations rage?

The existence of war is one of the tragic realities of human history. Ever since Adam and Eve rebelled against God there has never been a time when the selfish pride of human hearts has not stained the pages of the past. It is depressing to be reminded of how much blood has been shed because of the depravity of the human heart. A person might naively hope for a time when one generation will be able to pursue peace long enough to bring an end to the ravages of war, but history is as cold and hard as steel. It has shown that the weapons of human depravity are never satisfied. A society may cry out for liberty, equality, and fraternity but it will eventually be drowned out by man’s lust for more power, more control and more wealth!
ReligionGrand Forks Herald

Letter: Contrary to recent letter, U.S. was founded on Christian values

The Declaration of Independence appeals to “God,” the “Creator” and the “Supreme Judge of the world.” God is also found in the phrases “protection by divine providence,” and “created equal.”. Of those who signed the final draft of the Constitution, almost all were of established Christian faiths. The man who...
ReligionArkansas Online

H.D. McCarty: America must return to God

No serious, concerned and earnest patriot of our America can ignore the political conflict and cultural war raging in our beloved country. The sad cost to our citizens because of it -- emotionally, morally, educationally, financially and historically -- cannot yet be measured in its negative effect. The few lines I have in today's column can only paint what at least I see as the essential root picture.