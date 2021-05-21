newsbreak-logo
[Photos + Video] New Stills and Trailer Added for the Korean Movie "Three Families Under the Same Roof 3"

HanCinema
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew stills and trailer added for the Korean movie "Three Families Under the Same Roof 3" "Three Families Under the Same Roof 3" (2020) With Gil Dong, Im Cho-hee, Park Do-jin, Ji Ah, Eun Hyuk, Han Ga-in-I,... Synopsis. Three men and three women live in one house and live like...

www.hancinema.net
Video Gamesgeeksaresexy.net

New Honest Trailer Pokes Fun at Mortal Kombat 2021 [Video]

Yeah, even though everyone says the new Mortal Kombat movie is kind of average, I plan on seeing it eventually. Here is Screen Junkies’ latest “Honest Trailer” poking fun at the movie that may or may not be another sad reboot. I’ll let you guys know as soon as I see it!
TV & Videosiclarified.com

Apple Posts Official Trailer for Lisey's Story [Video]

Apple has posted the official trailer for Lisey's Story, a new thriller coming to Apple TV+. Based on the novel by Stephen King, this terrifying thriller follows widow Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) as a series of disturbing events revives memories of her marriage to author Scott Landon (Clive Owen) and the darkness that plagued him.
TV Serieskoalasplayground.com

Netflix Interviews Song Joong Ki, PD and Screenwriter of Vincenzo Who Shares Lots of BTS Tidbits

Netflix is devoting a lot of promo time still to Vincenzo which is a great investment as streaming allows the drama to stay hot on the site for longer than the network airing period. It’s been a month since the drama wrapped but it was such a meaty work I remain curious for more tidbits. Song Joong Ki along with PD Kim Hee Won and screenwriter Park Jae Bum got together for an interview and gab session that was recently posted on Netflix. It was cute seeing how shy the PD and writer are, donning the girl and Inzaghi pigeon masks used in the scene where they revealed secrets on Babel and the corrupt law firm. A few tidbits stood out for me: when asked why there wasn’t more romance scenes, writer Park said that he was a middle aged man so it’s hard to write romance as all his love cells have died, lol; and he further shared that the inspiration for the Geumga Plaza residents came from the hit movie Kung Fu where all these martial arts experts were living in a rundown tenement.
Los Angeles, CAearmilk.com

CashUs King shares warm new visual for "GLORY" [Video]

Los Angeles rapper CashUs King has shared a warm new visual for his song "GLORY", featuring Jeff Johnson II. A well-respected voice in West Coast underground hip-hop, he has returned with a powerful, uplifting offering in this new release. The beat for "GLORY" contains glowing organs and sparkling keys, backed...
Beauty & Fashionkoalasplayground.com

MBN Sageuk Bossam: Stealing Fate Keeps Stealing My Heart as Ratings Gets Past 7% Midway Through Airing

Somewhere between the abysmal wreck that was Fashion King and today, Yuri learned to act. And not just learned, but damn near excelled at. She is as regal, composed, nuanced, and natural as I can ask of any young actress playing the role of the widowed princess in MBN drama Bossom: Stealing Fate. She stands out even among every single other amazing actor and actress in the drama, totally unreal and wonderful to see. She holds her own against Jung Il Woo, Shin Hyun Soo, Kim Tae Woo, Shin Dong Mi, and Song Seon Mi, and I point this out because her character is the heart and soul of this drama. We want her to find happiness, and of course it will be with redeemed Ba Woo and his precocious son Cha Dol. And we hurt that her first love Dae Yeob turned into her brother-in-law and could never turn against his family even now. This drama feels both small (we spend time with the daily stuff) and big (politics, undercurrent of rebellion, wrongfully accused traitor family) but interweaved so flawlessly. The ratings are sky high for an MBN drama, with the highest so far surpassing 7% and well deserved. It’s midway through airing so if you’re a fan and have the patience for a slow burn traditional sageuk this one shouldn’t be missed.
Video GamesCollider

'The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem' Video Game Announced in Brand-New Trailer

The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem is a brand-new video game featuring the iconic, spooky family as they embark on a new adventure set in the world of the hit animated movie franchise from MGM. Outright Games and developer studio PHL Collective aim to deliver this kooky, playable experience by this Halloween on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC digital platforms. And you can get your first look thanks to today's announcement trailer!
Musicgetindianews.com

BTS 2021 Muster Sowon Zoo Ticket Price, Where To Watch, Release Date, And Time Explored!

For all the BTS fans, the BTS band is ready to celebrate its eighth anniversary. On May 22, 2021, the band has announced the Muster SOWOOZOO event which they organized every year to celebrate their group. This is the yearly celebration especially for the band and also its fans. The BTS band makes their fans involved in their celebration and spends a good time with them. They will conduct their event online like every year. BTS Band is getting so much love from their fans. The band has an immense female fan following. Each band member has their own popularity means each band member is very popular worldwide.
TV & Videosgoodmenproject.com

Start With Half [Video]

Robert is an ailing widower living alone. He also has Parkinson’s disease, which makes doing anything around the house a challenge. His grandchild Bec comes to the rescue, bringing a pot muffin to help with Robert’s tremors. But the effects won’t kick in for a little bit, and the mismatched pair hang out and spend time together until it does, coming to an understanding and appreciation of one another despite their differences.
TV Seriesdramabeans.com

Premiere Watch: Mad for Each Other, My Roommate Is a Gumiho

Genre: Rom-com Episode count: 13 (30 min. episodes) Reasons to watch: I haven’t been super impressed with KakaoTV’s recent web-drama-drama experiments, but after Mad for Each Other dropped some of the best (as in: loud and zany) promo material I’ve seen in a while, I was intrigued! This short drama is about two damaged souls, one a guy with anger management issues (Jung Woo) and the other a woman with anxiety and paranoia (Oh Yeon-seo). I love the wacky vibes the drama seems to be going for, but when our subject matter is social and emotional issues (and maybe even diagnosed mental illness), things can get sticky fast. We’ll have to see the way the drama handles it, but in the meantime, I’ll just let myself get a little bit excited for something colorful and different.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ Undergoing Reshoots in Toronto

While there’s no doubt that some will take this as a sign of the apocalypse (hint: it’s not), Sony Pictures and Constantin Films’ upcoming Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is headed back for reshoots. The news comes courtesy of actor Robbie Amell, who spilled the beans during a recent Twitch stream.