Coinbase adds Tellor, a Frederick-based cryptocurrency startup

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. There’s been a lot of buzz about cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) these days, and even small, mainstream investors are taking note, but one Maryland startup is playing the long game. Frederick-based Tellor started in March 2019, founded by Nicholas Fett, Brenda Loya, and Michael Zemrose. Fett’s background as a former federal regulator with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has given him a unique perspective: “The entire field is so dynamic and still relatively new. Most people are only beginning to understand its potential.”

State
Maryland State
