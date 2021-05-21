Idaho Republicans have no confidence in Simpson

In response to Congressman Simpson’s proposal to breach four hydroelectric dams on the lower Snake River, I wrote an article last month entitled, “Congressman Simpson Should Put Idaho First and Do No Harm.” The article named players who oppose Simpson’s plan including, Gov. Brad Little, United States Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, Rep. Russ Fulcher and even both houses of the Idaho state Legislature, which issued a rare joint memorial condemning Simpson’s plan. We can add the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power, who issued a final environmental impact statement without recommending dam removal.