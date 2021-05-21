newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho Republicans have no confidence in Simpson

By Bryan Smith
Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

In response to Congressman Simpson’s proposal to breach four hydroelectric dams on the lower Snake River, I wrote an article last month entitled, “Congressman Simpson Should Put Idaho First and Do No Harm.” The article named players who oppose Simpson’s plan including, Gov. Brad Little, United States Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, Rep. Russ Fulcher and even both houses of the Idaho state Legislature, which issued a rare joint memorial condemning Simpson’s plan. We can add the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power, who issued a final environmental impact statement without recommending dam removal.

www.idahostatejournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Dan Newhouse
Person
Jim Risch
Person
Kate Brown
Person
Russ Fulcher
Person
Cathy Mcmorris Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Congressional Republicans#Committee Democrats#Republican Committee#Liberal Democrats#Bureau Of Reclamation#Bonneville Power#Foia#Idaho State Leaders#Congressman Simpson#Congressional Democrats#Gov Brown#Rep Russ Fulcher#Oregon Leftists#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Idaho StateThe Spokesman-Review

Under Biden, Idaho center to begin resettling more refugees

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho refugee center plans to begin helping three times as many people resettle in the U.S. under new refugee policies recently announced by the Biden administration that increase the annual admissions cap. The College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center in Twin Falls intends to resettle...
Idaho StateNew Haven Register

Idaho House seat filled after lawmaker accused of rape quits

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Lori McCann of Lewiston to the Legislature to fill a seat left empty after the previous lawmaker resigned amid a rape investigation. Little made the announcement Monday, saying the retired Lewis-Clark State College professor will begin serving in the House...
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho News 6

The price of Idaho’s vaccine hesitancy

The state recently turned down 75% of its weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotment because of crashing demand — and it already owned one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Just over one-third of Idahoans have started the vaccination process despite widespread availability.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.