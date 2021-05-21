The 30-year Black and Blue Rendezvous
Last summer, the Poky and Highland classes of 1990 had to cancel their joint 30-year high school reunion due to COVID. Fueled by long-lasting Poky Pride and Ram Power, organizers wanted to hold their event this year. They knew that their younger 1991 cohorts would be planning their own 30-year summer soiree, so numbers were exchanged. Texts were traded. And, now there’s a weekly Zoom meeting with representatives from all four classes to plan the 30-year Black and Blue Rendezvous.www.idahostatejournal.com