Pocatello, ID

The 30-year Black and Blue Rendezvous

By Billie Johnson
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast summer, the Poky and Highland classes of 1990 had to cancel their joint 30-year high school reunion due to COVID. Fueled by long-lasting Poky Pride and Ram Power, organizers wanted to hold their event this year. They knew that their younger 1991 cohorts would be planning their own 30-year summer soiree, so numbers were exchanged. Texts were traded. And, now there’s a weekly Zoom meeting with representatives from all four classes to plan the 30-year Black and Blue Rendezvous.

www.idahostatejournal.com
