Onteon Tech and NetActuate Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Optimized Application Development and Delivery
RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Onteon Tech and NetActuate have announced a strategic partnership to provide developers a fast, reliable, and innovative end-to-end solution for application development and global edge delivery. Applications running in Onteon’s microservice architecture can experience an even greater performance increase by utilizing NetActuate’s purpose-built infrastructure, optimized network, and anycast delivery platform.www.mysanantonio.com