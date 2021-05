The staff delayed the film from its previous release date of May 28 due to COIVD-19. Many cinemas closed in Japan after the Japanese government declared the most recent state of emergency in parts of the. country on April 23. Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan (Eiren) has asked for the reopening of cinemas in Japan, saying that the government has not provided definitive evidence that theaters were serving as infection clusters. The Eiren, alongside film production companies such as TOHO, Shochiku, and Toei, have called for cinemas to reopen on June 1, after the current state of emergency's planned end.