Heading into this offseason, there was some speculation that Jimmy Graham could be a salary cap cut casualty. I’ll take the L and admit I was one of those who thought Graham’s time in Chicago was over when I wrote about the cap crunch in early March. All the telltale signs were there: Aging veteran, one year left on the deal, up-and-coming player seemingly ready for more playing time, and plenty of money to be saved. After taking a look at how Cole Kmet’s snap count increased over 2020, while Jimmy Graham’s snap count decreased, it seemed like an easy decision.