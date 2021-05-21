newsbreak-logo
Minnesota State

Mavericks advance to softball finals

EDMOND, OKLA. — Torey Richards started Friday’s game with a solo home run, and the Minnesota State softball team stayed alive at the NCAA Central Region tournament with a 3-0 victory over Central Missouri.

Mackenzie Ward pitched six scoreless innings and allowed two hits. She struck out 13 — including three in each of the second, fourth and fifth innings — to give her 304 strikeouts on the season. She’s only the second pitcher in program history to have more than 300 strikeouts in a season, joining Coley Ries (2016, 2017).

McKalya Armbruster pitched the seventh inning to get the save.

In the sixth inning, Carly Esselman scored on a passed ball, and Hailey Forshee followed with an RBI single that made it 3-0. Esselman played in her 228th game at Minnesota State, which ranks seventh in program history.

Earlier Friday, the Mavericks lost 2-1 to Augustana.

Madi Newman’s RBI double scored Hannah Hastings put the Mavericks on top in the second inning before the Vikings scored single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

Ward pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

The Mavericks (40-9) take on Augustana in the championship game at noon Saturday. Minnesota State would have to win twice to claim the region championship and advance to the NCAA final eight.

Mankato, MN
