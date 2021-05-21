Mavericks advance to softball finals

The Free Press

EDMOND, OKLA. — Torey Richards started Friday’s game with a solo home run, and the Minnesota State softball team stayed alive at the NCAA Central Region tournament with a 3-0 victory over Central Missouri.

Mackenzie Ward pitched six scoreless innings and allowed two hits. She struck out 13 — including three in each of the second, fourth and fifth innings — to give her 304 strikeouts on the season. She’s only the second pitcher in program history to have more than 300 strikeouts in a season, joining Coley Ries (2016, 2017).

McKalya Armbruster pitched the seventh inning to get the save.

In the sixth inning, Carly Esselman scored on a passed ball, and Hailey Forshee followed with an RBI single that made it 3-0. Esselman played in her 228th game at Minnesota State, which ranks seventh in program history.

Earlier Friday, the Mavericks lost 2-1 to Augustana.

Madi Newman’s RBI double scored Hannah Hastings put the Mavericks on top in the second inning before the Vikings scored single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

Ward pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

The Mavericks (40-9) take on Augustana in the championship game at noon Saturday. Minnesota State would have to win twice to claim the region championship and advance to the NCAA final eight.