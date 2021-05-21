newsbreak-logo
High School

Lisbon graduation moves indoors Sunday

eastcentraliowanews.com
 1 day ago

Lisbon’s high school graduation will be moved indoors to the Lion’s Den Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. If you are unable to attend the service in person at 1 p.m., Lisbon has posted a link to a Livestream Sunday of commencement. The link to the stream is available below:. The...

www.eastcentraliowanews.com
