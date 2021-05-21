Lisbon graduation moves indoors Sunday

Author Monica E. Young will present information from her new book “Before the Time Comes” on May 14th, at 10 a.m. at the All Aboard Westcliffe facility on 110 Rosita Ave., in Westcliffe. The focus of her talk is how to have a senior conversation with aging parents in order to have the best possible outcome for everyone involved. Eventually a parent(s) will need to make a move and transition to different housing whether through an emergency or life circumstances. Monica says: “making a plan, choosing a new home, taking care of the person, collecting essential paperwork and recording the legacy are all required steps.” Her book helps families discover where to start and create family teamwork in the process. Monica will be signing and selling her book at the workshop.