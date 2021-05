A new Fun Facts with Peter Meyerson of the Brien McMahon baseball team. Who is your greatest influence? How have they motivated you to work harder My greatest influence is former Green Beret and UFC fighter Tim Kennedy. You have to be a bad man to simultaneously serve in the US Army while fighting professionally. Following him on social media and watching his videos on YouTube motivated me to work harder in the gym, maybe not to be the strongest or fastest but to make sure no one will outlast me. He just opened up a school in Texas that teaches more practical life skills which I wish more schools did — it inspires me that he took matters into his own hands and made the change himself.