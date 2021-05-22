newsbreak-logo
Broncos Weekend: Denver wraps up Phase 2 of the offseason program

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater take a closer look at the arrival of Denver's 2021 rookie class and discuss which veterans benefitted the most from Phase 2 of OTAs. Plus, Broncos Ring of Famer Rod Smith joins Atwater to review Denver's quarterback competition and discuss whether Smith believes a college free agent can secure a spot on the Broncos' 2021 roster.

