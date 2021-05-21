newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logansport, IN

Crash seriously injures three and closes SR 25 N for almost four hours

By Cass County Sheriff's Office
casscountyonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Updated on May 22, 2021 by Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Source: News release from Cass County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, May 21, 2021, at approximately 8:55 a.m. Cass County Central Dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash south of County Road 650 North on State Road 25. Several deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana State Police, the Logansport Police Department and the Cass County Emergency Management Agency responded to the scene. Units from Harrison Township Fire, Twelve Mile Fire, Logansport Fire and Phoenix Ambulance Service also responded to the crash. Initial scene assessment found a northbound Dodge van had travelled left of center on State Road 25 and struck a southbound Chevrolet Tahoe.

www.casscountyonline.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Cass County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Logansport, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Local
Indiana Traffic
Logansport, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Sheriff S Office#Sr 25 N#Cass County Sheriff#The Indiana State Police#Phoenix Ambulance Service#Chevrolet Tahoe#Harrison Township Fire#Driving#Twelve Mile Fire#30 Year Old Erica Gaby#Deputy Shane Johnson#Logansport Fire#Medical Helicopter#Emergency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Indiana StatePerry County News

Spencer man nabbed on felony drug charges

A Spencer County man has been arrested on drug charges after a weeks-long investigation by Indiana State Police. If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already receive FREE access to all the exclusive content of the website. Click here to register your account. If you have any problems then please...
Indiana Statedailyjournal.net

Indiana boy, 16, sentenced in fatal shooting of another teen

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A 16-year-old suburban Indianapolis boy charged as an adult in another teen’s fatal shooting has been sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal recklessness and a weapons charge. A Johnson County judge sentenced Marcus Salatin on Friday to 825 days at...
Indiana StateNWI.com

Valpo woman awarded $43.5 million in wake of Ind. 49 crash

VALPARAISO — A jury awarded a Valparaiso woman $43.5 million after she was rear-ended by a semi-truck five years ago while waiting at a traffic light on Ind. 49 at Gateway Boulevard, according to her attorney, Kenneth J. Allen. "The Krofts are a wonderful couple and the verdict recognized the...
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
casscountyonline.com

May 16, 2021 Update from Indiana Department of Health

Last Updated on May 16, 2021 by Indiana Department of Health. Cass County stayed in the yellow advisory status on the county metrics map as of May 62, 2021. Yellow indicates moderate community spread, with 111 weekly cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 5.43%. The map is updated weekly on Wednesdays.
Cass County, INPharos-Tribune

Police Blotter May 14 2021

12:38 a.m. — Arrest. Christopher Allen Moseman, 37, was booked at Cass County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear and two warrants for bond revocation. Cass County Sheriff’s Department. 2:59 a.m. — Arrest. Tyler M. Stafford., 25, of Elkhart, was booked at Cass County Jail on a warrant...
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

Gundrum, U-Know have fire calls

Two fire calls on Wednesday amounted to nothing more than smoke issues. According to the Logansport Fire Department, smoke was found in the area of Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory and U-Know Pizza & Sandwich Shop, both on Broadway. At approximately 1:13 p.m., passers-by called in reports of seeing smoke...
Pharos-Tribune

Fire reports, May 13, 2021

12:58 p.m. — 1700 block of Smith Street, assist EMS. Logansport Fire Department. 6:56 a.m. — 300 block of Cass Plaza, assist EMS. LFD.
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

Food left on stove fills house with smoke

Smoke caused by a fire filled a residence mid-afternoon Saturday. According to the Logansport Fire Department, the occupant at 905 19th St. left food on the stove, causing it to smoke up the house. No one was injured in the incident, and no structural damage occurred, according to the LFD.
Logansport, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

20-year-old man faces two counts of felony battery

An alleged battery of a pregnant woman lands a 20-year-old Logansport man with a Level 5 felony. According to information filed in Cass Circuit Court by the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office, Skylar Anthony Trevino has been charged with one count of domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman and one count of a Level 6 felony, domestic battery in the presence of a child under the age of 16.
Cass County, INcasscountyonline.com

U.S. 35 to be resurfaced in Cass County; lane closures between SR 18 and US 24 expected beginning on or after May 10 through early October, 2021

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for U.S. 35 between State Road 18 and U.S. 24 beginning on or after Monday, May 10. Alternating lane closures will occur through early October, 2021 for a resurfacing project. The road will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will direct traffic in the area where work is occurring.
Cass County, INPharos-Tribune

Cass County, Logansport receive grants for road work

Cass and Carroll counties are among the local communities included in the $100 million statewide funding to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program. The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve...