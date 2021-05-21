Crash seriously injures three and closes SR 25 N for almost four hours

Last Updated on May 22, 2021 by Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Source: News release from Cass County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, May 21, 2021, at approximately 8:55 a.m. Cass County Central Dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash south of County Road 650 North on State Road 25. Several deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana State Police, the Logansport Police Department and the Cass County Emergency Management Agency responded to the scene. Units from Harrison Township Fire, Twelve Mile Fire, Logansport Fire and Phoenix Ambulance Service also responded to the crash. Initial scene assessment found a northbound Dodge van had travelled left of center on State Road 25 and struck a southbound Chevrolet Tahoe.