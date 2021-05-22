Sutter-Yuba 4-H hosting virtual Color Me Green 5K

The Sutter-Yuba 4-H Youth Development Program is hosting its Color Me Green 5K Walk/Run virtually next week, giving local 4-H members and the public a chance to win prizes based on times, spirit and participation.

Organizers say the Color Me Green event aims to provide youth and community members a learning opportunity for improving their health through a fun event. It will see participants run/walk 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) on their own or with a group while showering themselves with green dye. Because of COVID-19, the event is going virtual, meaning participants will choose where to do the 5K and be in charge of submitting their times and photos afterwards.

The cost to participate for 4-H members is $5, and $25 for the general public. Once the individual registers and chooses where they will run or walk the event, they will pick up a pack that includes a T-shirt and colored powder. During the event, participants will track their time using their favorite app. Once completed, they will upload their time and any photos taken during the event on the post survey in order to be eligible for prizes.

The event will be held May 24-30. The first place prize is a Fitbit Charge 3, which is an advanced fitness tracker.

To register, go to http://ucanr.edu/virtualcolormegreen. For more information, contact the Sutter-Yuba 4-H Office at 822-7515 or email rjmccrory@ucanr.edu.

The event is sponsored by Health Net and the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources.