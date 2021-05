President Biden continues to pitch The American Jobs Plan to the nation as Senate Republicans have prepared a counter proposal to the President’s two trillion dollar economic and infrastructure legislation. Senator Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.V.) joins to explain how she and her fellow Senate Republicans are negotiating with President Biden to strike a bipartisan deal on American infrastructure, how West Virginia’s political ideology has shifted over the years, her stance on the conflict in Israel and the recent push for an independent commission to investigate the January 6th attack on the Capitol.