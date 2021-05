OK, so Ringo’s got a new EP out. When I called around to some record stores in the Cedar Valley, including the mega-merchandising big box stores, NO ONE had a copy on the day it was released. He’s a BEATLE for cryin’ out loud! I had to explain to the music clerk on the phone at one of the bog box stores as to what/who “Ringo” was! Ringo Starr. He was in this band called The Beatles. He was the drummer. Not only is it a sign of the times, but probably an indication of my own irrelevancy!