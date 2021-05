Governor Ron DeSantis has tapped conservative journalist and communicator Christina Pushaw to be his new press secretary. Pushaw, who most recently worked as a freelance journalist publishing in national conservative outlets like The National Interest and Human Events, landed inside the Governor’s office as DeSantis transitions into campaign season. Born in California, Pushaw carved out a career in communications after graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in History from the University of Southern California. She also holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and Economics from Johns Hopkins University.