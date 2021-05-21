newsbreak-logo
Olivia Rodrigo Serves Teen Angst, a Park Grows on the Hudson, and City Girls Inaugurate Hot Girl Summer

By Ernesto Macias
interviewmagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article——— Teen Angst Enters the Chat with Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour. After the world helplessly surrendered to Olivia Rodrigo‘s song about a piece of plastic and a shattered heart, the illustrious 18-year-old has singlehandedly ushered in teen angst, not only as an emotion but also as a vibe, a look, and an overall lifestyle. Gen Z’s powers are growing, and Rodrigo’s new album Sour is the soundtrack to their TikTok-lensed revolution. Any one song from the album—there’s 11 total—is capable of transmitting emotion to the listener, from “traitor” to “jealousy, jealousy,” and “hope ur ok.” The entire world, virtual and non-virtual, has embraced Rodrigo as the next IT girl of pop music due to her musical ability as proven by her SNL performances, referential music videos, and taste in music—she’s expressed that her favorite rap album is none other than Azealia Banks‘s Broke with Expensive Taste. Maybe she is the future? But we already knew that—read why this is only the beginning for the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star.

