Owatonna, MN

New Daikin Soccer Complex Ready for Action in Owatonna

By Roy Koenig
Power 96
Power 96
 1 day ago
Soccer teams play in the rain. Why shouldn't the grand opening for the new soccer fields in Owatonna happen despite a downpour. Rain had mostly stopped as the ribbon cutting was held for the Daikin Soccer Complex on Rice Lake Street. Owatonna Soccer Association (OSA) members, City of Owatonna and Parks and Recreation representatives, plus major sponsors were on hand for the occasion. There were even a couple of kids kicking soccer balls on the fields in the background.

Power 96

Power 96

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com
