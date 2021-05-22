New Daikin Soccer Complex Ready for Action in Owatonna

The Faribault Lakers scored 7 runs in the 7th inning to break open their game at Elko Sunday. The final score was Faribault 13, Elko 2 in seven innings. The Lakers went with the same formula on the mound that has been working. Jake Petricka opens the game by pitching the first two innings. Then Faribault has three more pitchers come in and take care of buisiness.