Rep. Michelle Steel (CA-48) spoke on the House Floor in support of Israel, the United States’ closest ally in the Middle East. Since May 10th, thousands of rockets have been launched at Israel by the terrorist group Hamas. Earlier this week, Rep. Steel voted to bring The Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act of 2021 to the floor for a vote. This legislation would sanction financial backers of Hamas. House Democrats refused to consider the legislation. This morning, Rep. Steel voted to provide emergency funding for the Israeli Cooperative Programs to ensure that Israel has the systems it needs to defend itself against continued attacks. House Democrats blocked the legislation.