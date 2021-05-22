newsbreak-logo
Baton Rouge diocese to ordain three new priests on Saturday

By Staff report
theadvocate.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Diocese of Baton Rouge will ordain three men to the priesthood at 10 a.m. May 22 at St. George Catholic Church during an invitation-only Mass. Bishop Michael G. Duca will confer the sacrament of holy orders on Deacons David Dawson, Danny Roussel and Taylor Sanford. They will join the diocese’s 51 active and 21 retired priests, bringing to 15 the total number of men ordained in the past decade — just under the 17 ordained the previous 10 years.

www.theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
Baton Rouge Voice

Baton Rouge COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Baton Rouge: 1. 1718 N Foster Dr SUITE B 225-465-3669; 2. 3600 Florida Blvd 225-387-7610; 3. 2013 Central Rd Ste. B 225-774-1120; 4. 7150 Jefferson Hwy #680 225-364-2847; 5. 2958 Perkins Rd 225-343-4869; 6. 3200 Highland Rd (225) 388-9939; 7. 11430 Florida Blvd (225) 275-3076; 8. 9006 Greenwell Springs Rd (225) 927-5088; 9. 5889 Airline Hwy (225) 357-1407; 10. 15255 George Oneal Rd (225) 752-3710; 11. 14360 Wax Rd (225) 261-6541; 12. 2520 Plank Rd (225) 357-1484; 13. 7411 Florida Blvd (225) 928-8982; 14. 12880 Airline Hwy (225) 751-3611; 15. 9326 Burbank Dr (225) 767-0966; 16. 2001 Millerville Rd (225) 275-2109; 17. 3140 Florida St 225-650-2000; 18. 7305 Florida Blvd 855-453-0774; 19. 8585 Picardy Ave #110 225-767-0822; 20. 3490 Drusilla Ln 225-367-6488; 21. 5439 Airline Hwy 225-358-2299; 22. 13702 Coursey Blvd 225-246-8000; 23. 1401 N Foster Dr 225-987-9184; 24. 3801 North Blvd 225-655-6422; 25. 17000 Medical Center Dr 225-755-4810; 26. 10310 The Grove Blvd 225-761-5905; 27. 5000 Hennessy Blvd 225-765-5500; 28. 6251 Perkins Rd Suite C 225-389-6251; 29. 9688 Florida Blvd Building 5 Suite A 225-408-7587; 30. 2645 O'Neal Ln Building D 225-926-7200; 31. 7777 Hennessy Blvd #114 225-526-4600; 32. 7515 Perkins Rd 225-769-6084; 33. 15232 George Oneal Rd 225-753-0805; 34. 15128 Airline Hwy 225-751-4415; 35. 4857 Government St 225-216-2309; 36. 9960 Bluebonnet Blvd 225-768-7950; 37. 2950 College Dr 225-924-6094; 38. 9650 Airline Hwy 225-926-9604; 39. 10444 N Mall Dr 225-295-1353; 40. 7373 Perkins Rd 225-246-9240; 41. Gateway Twelve Shopping Center, 2152 S Sherwood Forest Blvd 225-272-5370; 42. 5450 Plank Rd 225-355-9782; 43. 3550 Government St 225-343-8878; 44. 11297 Florida Blvd 225-272-9769; 45. 5112 Essen Ln 225-769-7224; 46. 14444 Coursey Blvd 225-753-1499; 47. 7620 Jefferson Hwy 225-929-6566; 48. 12881 Perkins Rd 225-763-6281; 49. 4485 Perkins Rd 225-926-0734; 50. 9983 Bluebonnet Blvd 225-769-4208; 51. 15929 Airline Hwy 225-752-2159; 52. 5955 Airline Hwy 225-355-6925; 53. 9350 Cortana Pl 225-923-3400; 54. 3132 College Dr 225-952-9022; 55. 2171 O'Neal Ln 225-751-3505; 56. 10606 N Mall Dr 225-291-8104; 57. 5255 Highland Rd 225-766-7776; 58. 10550 Burbank Dr 225-412-5054; 59. 9830 Old Hammond Hwy 225-248-1616; 60. 14241 Coursey Blvd 225-752-5354; 61. 11825 Hooper Rd 225-923-6039; 62. 11550 Coursey Blvd 225-421-3070; 63. 8601 Siegen Ln 225-766-8803; 64. 10974 Joor Rd 225-261-4530; 65. 13002 Coursey Blvd 225-756-7110; 66. 100 Woman's Way 225-924-8195;
Louisiana Stateaudacy.com

Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer has died at 77

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer has died at 77 after a long battle with diabetes. Roemer's son Chas Roemer says his father died Monday morning at his home in Baton Rouge, surrounded by family. Roemer was a conservative Democratic congressman from north Louisiana when he entered the 1987 governor’s race and ousted Edwin Edwards. There were legislative battles over budgets, tax matters and abortion. Roemer’s veto of an abortion ban that he said didn’t have adequate exceptions for rape and incest victims was overridden in 1991. Roemer became a Republican that year. He lost a re-election battle in a divided field. Edwards and former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke wound up in a runoff that Edwards easily won.
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Baton Rouge, LAbrla.gov

Statement from Mayor Broome

Baton Rouge, La. — May 17, 2021 — Today, Louisianans are joined in prayer over the loss of Former Governor Charles "Buddy" Roemer. Buddy was a dedicated public servant, committed to reforming our state for the better. This loss will undoubtedly be felt throughout our state, from his hometown of...
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

First ever TEDx event in north Baton Rouge to be announced Monday

BATON ROUGE - A TEDx event is coming to north Baton Rouge, and event details will be announced by the mayor on Monday morning. According to a news release from the office of EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the public will be informed of all pertinent details associated with the upcoming TEDxScotlandville event Monday, around 11 a.m.
Baton Rouge, LAhoumatimes.com

Disney+ feature film to start filming in Baton Rouge

Production will begin soon in Baton Rouge on a live-action feature film for Disney+. The futuristic teen adventure, titled Crater, will be filmed at Celtic Studios and on location throughout the Capital Region, with an estimated budget of $40 million. The project is expected to employ hundreds of Louisiana residents; production plans call for 325 crew members and 400 extras.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Bill to create office for women’s health moves forward in La. House

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Wire) - A bill to create an office for women’s health within the Louisiana Department of Health moved through the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said she brought House Bill 193 to address inequities in Louisiana’s healthcare system.
Baton Rouge, LA225batonrouge.com

Nature hikes, drive-in movies and more this week in Baton Rouge

Embark on a relaxing and educational night hike at BREC’s Hooper Road Park this Friday, May 21. The program includes a variety of games and activities, as well as lessons on local ecology and nocturnal wildlife throughout the hike. The event is open to adults and children 6 and older,...
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

See which Baton Rouge casino was the state's biggest winner in April

The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge brought in nearly $26.4 million during April, a 13.4% increase over what the properties bought in during March. Statewide, the 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and four racinos brought in $235.8 million during April, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That’s a 4.8% increase over the $225.1 million gambling properties generated during March.
Baton Rouge, LAneworleanscitybusiness.com

Production to begin on Disney film in Baton Rouge

Production will begin soon in Baton Rouge on a live-action feature film for Disney+, according to Louisiana Economic Development. LED said Monday that the space feature film, titled “Crater,” will be filmed at Celtic Studios and on location throughout the Capital Region, with an estimated budget of $40 million. The project is expected to employ hundreds of Louisiana residents, LED said. Production plans call for 325 crew members and 400 extras.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Roemer remembered for business leadership as much as political career

Leaders around the state today are mourning the death of Buddy Roemer, who died Monday at age 77 following a recent illness. While many are remembering the charismatic former governor for his reform-minded political career—beginning as an elected delegate to the state Constitutional Convention in 1973, spanning four congressional terms in the 1980s and continuing through his one term as governor—Roemer was also well known for his business savvy and successful track record establishing two Baton Rouge-based banks and, more recently, an LNG exporting facility.
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Quick hits: Louisiana news briefs for Monday, May 17

Former governor, congressman Roemer dies at age 77. Former Louisiana congressman and governor Buddy Roemer died Monday at age 77, according to various public statements. Roemer was first elected in 1980 to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served until successfully running for governor in 1987. The conservative Democrat switched to the Republican party while serving as governor and fell short in his reelection bid, finishing third in the nonpartisan open primary behind Democrat Edwin Edwards, the eventual winner, and Republican David Duke.
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.