Baton Rouge diocese to ordain three new priests on Saturday
The Diocese of Baton Rouge will ordain three men to the priesthood at 10 a.m. May 22 at St. George Catholic Church during an invitation-only Mass. Bishop Michael G. Duca will confer the sacrament of holy orders on Deacons David Dawson, Danny Roussel and Taylor Sanford. They will join the diocese’s 51 active and 21 retired priests, bringing to 15 the total number of men ordained in the past decade — just under the 17 ordained the previous 10 years.www.theadvocate.com