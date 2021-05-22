newsbreak-logo
5-22-21 fdl county health department selected as friend of education

The Fond du Lac School District has announced that the Fond du Lac County Health Department has been selected for the 2020-21 Friend of Education Award. The Fond du Lac School District in partnership with the Fond du Lac Education Association select an individual or group each school year to recognize as a Friend of Education. “We wanted to recognize the Fond du Lac County Health Department for the many ways they have guided and served our District during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sharon Simon, Interim Superintendent of the Fond du Lac School District.

