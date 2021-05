This new Kahlúa bottle design is being shown off by the Pernod Ricard-owned brand to help showcase its Mexican heritage as well as its high-quality coffee ingredients. The branding makes use of the original red and yellow color scheme, and highlights a contemporary Aztec design that references the brand's origins in Veracruz, Mexico in 1936. The branding also showcases the coffee used to make the product including its origins and the roast for consumers to appreciate.