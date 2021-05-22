newsbreak-logo
Bruins’ Kevan Miller transported to hospital for evaluation after high hit from Capitals’ Dmitry Orlov

By Conor Roche
Boston
 1 day ago
Kevan Miller fell to the ice after he was hit high by Dmitry Orlov. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Bruins lost defenseman Kevan Miller in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Capitals following a hit from Washington defenseman Dmitry Orlov. Miller was transported to a hospital for scans and further evaluation, the team announced.

Roughly seven minutes into the second period, Miller dished a pass into the attacking zone. After he got rid of the puck, Orlov hit Miller around his head. Miller fell to the ice, and Bruins forward Charlie Coyle went straight to fight Orlov.

Orlov received a double roughing minor and Coyle received a single roughing minor, putting the Bruins on the power play. Just 33 seconds into the man advantage, Brad Marchand tipped in a shot from David Pastrnak to break the scoreless tie. It marks the third straight game Marchand has scored a goal.

Friday’s hit from Orlov isn’t the first time this season that a Bruins player’s left a game following a hit from a Capitals player. In March, Capitals forward Tom Wilson hit Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo with his elbow to Carlo’s head. Wilson wasn’t penalized for that hit but received a seven-game suspension for the hit.

Miller, who missed the entire 2019-20 season due to rehab after fracturing his knee cap, missed six weeks of action earlier this season due trouble with his knee. Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon hasn’t played since Game 1 due to a hand injury and remains without a timetable for a return.

