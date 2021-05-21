5 technology struggles that all '90s kids will remember
If you have a personal connection with the phrases "car phone" or "dial-up internet" then congratulations for surviving childhood and adolescence without a smartphone by your side! The kids of today will never know your true '90s kid struggle of enduring a family road trip with only an army of cassette tapes by your side or asking your crush's parents over the phone if [insert crush's name] was home.