Relationships

5 technology struggles that all '90s kids will remember

ksl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is sponsored by KSL Classifieds. Create a listing and sell your stuff on KSL Classifieds. If you have a personal connection with the phrases "car phone" or "dial-up internet" then congratulations for surviving childhood and adolescence without a smartphone by your side! The kids of today will never know your true '90s kid struggle of enduring a family road trip with only an army of cassette tapes by your side or asking your crush's parents over the phone if [insert crush's name] was home.

www.ksl.com
Behind Viral Videoshiplatina.com

Hilarious #LatinaMomsBeLike Videos on TikTok

We love our Latina moms, you could even say we adore them most of the time. Some of us already are them! But OMG, they can be so extra sometimes. It’s actually pretty hilarious all of the quirks, superstitions, and idiosyncrasies there are when it comes to Latina moms. There are literally hundreds of TikTok videos with the hashtags, #LatinaMomsBeLike and #HispanicMomsBeLike, and we kind of fell down the rabbit hole. The accuracy is astonishing. They may drive us crazy sometimes, but we wouldn’t change them for the world, so all in good fun, we’ve decided to share some of our favorite #LatinaMomsBeLike TikTok videos here. Honestly, we bet mami would find these skits hilarious too, especially since well…abuela probably did the same things to her.
MoviesKXLY

100 best 90s movies

To celebrate the incredible cinematic achievements of the decade, Stacker compiled data on all 1990s movies to come up with a Stacker score—a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores. To qualify, the film had to have a premiere date between 1990 and 1999, have a Metascore, and have at least 1,000 votes. Ties were broken by Metascore and further ties were broken by votes.
Musicarcamax.com

'Girls5Eva' brings back the ′90s girl group, low-rise jeans and all

Nothing about the ’90s was subtle. “Girls5Eva” wanted to go even bigger. The Peacock comedy, which premiered last week, stars Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell as the remaining members of a five-person girl group, 30 years after they rose to fame and then lost it all.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Remembering Charles Grodin, Whose 'Heartbreak Kid' Performance Was Both Charming and Cringe-Worthy

There’s only one actor on earth who could sell a line like “There’s no deceit in the cauliflower,” and he passed away today. It’s been said that “The Graduate” could have made Charles Grodin a star, had the actor only accepted the role that eventually went to Dustin Hoffman. Such “what ifs” are impossible to judge, but I like the way it actually worked out, with Grodin’s breakthrough (and best) performance coming five years later, as callow newlywed Lenny Cantrow, who meets his ideal mate at the most inopportune of times — on his honeymoon — in Elaine May’s “The Heartbreak Kid.”
Books & Literaturejewishboston.com

New Kids’ Book: All About Jewish Time

“All About Jewish Time,” a new and expanded edition of “The Kids’ Fun Book of Jewish Time,” has just been published by Jump Press as a paperback with 52 colorful, information-packed pages. This is a unique way to introduce children to the Hebrew calendar—day and night, the seven-day week, Shabbat,...
Kidswestchasewow.com

Keep Kids Reading All Summer Long

Reading is a fundamental part of a child’s education and maintaining good reading habits in the summer months helps keep kids’ minds sharp. Reading also has long-lasting health benefits such as increased cognitive function, memory, vocabulary, empathy and reduced stress. Summer reading programs encourage children to explore new literary adventures while having fun and earning rewards. Not only do these programs provide incentives for children and teens to keep reading, they also encourage parents and family members to get in on the action.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Why It’s Time to Revive the Show “Freaky Stories”

I’ve said it about a lot of things in the past couple of years, but if anyone remembers Freaky Stories then they might remember some of the strange and uncertain tales that were narrated to anyone willing to watch and listen since the two show hosts were a cockroach and a maggot that introduced the tales and ran the show. Yeah, you read that correctly, since it did kind of live up to its title since some of the stories were kind of creepy, especially for kids. But a lot of them were fun since the animation and the manner in which they were told was light and didn’t really go into too much gory and gruesome details so as to make it attractive to those that might enjoy a good story. The show only enjoyed 3 seasons back in the 90s before being shut down, and it’s not too hard to see why since despite being kind of fun,
Hobbiesromper.com

Tiny Potties, Single-Serve Snacks, & More Tips For Camping With Kids

I am admittedly not great at camping. The bugs, the lack of air conditioning, and the sleeping on the ground just aren’t my cup of tea, but my kids love it. However, I am great at being prepared, which camping trips most certainly require. And having a stack of camping tips in your back pocket can help you prepare for anything your next trip throws your way and ensure you make the most of your time in the great outdoors. (Even if your kids enjoy it more than you do.)
FacebookGrazia

What Kind Of Millennial Are You?

You like to think you’re Gen Z (born after 1997), but at 26, you’re not. You’re a millennial. A young one. But you’re part of the club (those of us born between 1981 and 1996) nonetheless. Facebook? Your uncle uses it to post problematic memes – which you always challenge...
Celebrationsstreetsensemedia.org

Mother’s Day: Remember all mommas

Happy Mother’s Day to all Street Sense fans, moms. My brothers and sisters are going to stay together,. Mom kept the family together. And you can believe my mom put all her love in the pot. A special Happy Happy Mother’s Day. To everyone whose mom is not here this...
Kidscharlotteparent.com

ADVICE: Why Does My Kid Struggle with Noise?

A few hours at a local pizza restaurant with singing animals on stage, screaming kids, and the incessant pings of arcade games is enough to put me over the edge. I can usually hold it together, but as soon as my kids start screaming or fighting in the car, I lose it.
Kidsmilfordmirror.com

Kids need folding chairs too and this one's $6

It's a simple truth that kids sit down. Sure, they stand up, lie down and even run around sometimes. But inevitably, they need a place to sit, just like full-grown adults. Whether at the camp site, the beach or in between soccer games, kids frequently sit down outside. Rather than...