Arizona State

Christ said Arizona kids can get Pfizer, other vaccines at same time

By Associated Press
KTAR News
KTAR News
 1 day ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Children in Arizona as young as 12 can get a COVID-19 vaccine when receiving other immunizations, health officials said Friday. Dr. Cara Christ, director of the state Department of Health Services, said pediatricians, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, can administer the Pfizer vaccine alongside other childhood vaccines. Previously, the CDC had recommended children wait two weeks in between vaccinations.

KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

Arizona State Posted by
KTAR News

Arizona reports 645 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths Saturday

PHOENIX – Arizona public health officials on Saturday reported 645 new coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths from COVID-19. The latest documented totals were 876,411 COVID-19 infections and 17,547 fatalities, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard also showed that 5,686,724 vaccine doses have been...
Mobile, AZ Posted by
KTAR News

New COVID-19 cases plummet to lowest levels since last June

New coronavirus cases across the United States have tumbled to rates not seen in more than 11 months, sparking optimism that vaccination campaigns are stemming both severe COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus. As cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropped this week, pre-pandemic life in America has largely...
Phoenix, AZ Posted by
KTAR News

City of Phoenix drops face mask mandate for those fully vaccinated

PHOENIX — Arizona’s most populous city has dropped its face mask mandate for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously to eliminate the nearly year-long mask mandate to align with recently updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Those who are fully vaccinated...
Phoenix, AZ Posted by
KTAR News

Legally Speaking: Police may need to be part of Phoenix oversight office

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey are at odds again, with the current conflict involving civilian oversight of law enforcement officers. Ducey earlier this month signed HB2462 and HB2567 into law, which together deal with the makeup of any civilian law enforcement oversight board and the requirements for members of any such board.
Arizona State Posted by
KTAR News

Sen. Kelly sees technology driving Arizona’s economic future

PHOENIX – Computer chips may be tiny, but U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona is convinced they will be big part of the state’s future. Kelly is pushing support of bipartisan legislation introduced by fellow Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and others that seeks to invest about $50 billion to enhance semiconductor chip production and research in the country.
Arizona State Posted by
KTAR News

Buff City Soap to expand in Arizona, opening location in Tempe

PHOENIX — Buff City Soap will be opening its first Tempe location Friday, store owner LaDonda Dees announced Wednesday. At the soap makery, guests can choose from more than 30 unique and customizable scents crafted by local artisans to create plant-based, handcrafted soap products. Some of the products offered at...
Scottsdale, AZ Posted by
KTAR News

Scottsdale school board meeting canceled over refusal to wear masks

PHOENIX – A crowded Scottsdale school board meeting came to a loud, abrupt end Tuesday when some in attendance refused to wear masks. The start of Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board meeting was delayed then went into recess in an attempt to settle things down before it was canceled. A motion to recess was unanimously approved. No agenda items were addressed.
Arizona State

Arizona Finds 468 New COVID-19 Cases but No New Deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 468 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state dashboard posted the latest virus related data Monday, bringing its pandemic-wide totals to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 deviated little from the last few days at 594....
Arizona State

Arizona health officials hope to see spike in vaccine demand

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials reported 468 new COVID cases in Arizona but no new deaths. The new cases bring the total to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The Associated Press reported the number of hospitalizations for COVID cases is slowly going down. But of those cases, 199 were in ICUs.
Phoenix, AZ Posted by
KTAR News

Phoenix City Council to vote on easing mask mandate Wednesday

PHOENIX – As more Arizona cities loosen COVID-19 face mask requirements, the Phoenix City Council plans to vote on following the new federal guidelines at the formal meeting Wednesday. The publicly posted agenda showed an add-on item on page 397 entered Monday that reads:. “The City will follow CDC guidance,...