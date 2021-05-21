Letter: Add Hawley, Koenig to list of embarrassing Missourians
Regarding the letter “Schmitt and his lawsuits are embarrassment to state” (May 16): The letter writer was so right on. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is such an embarrassment to Missouri. But he’s not the only one to bring shame on our state. Sen. Josh Hawley’s actions and statements had already been well covered, but the great in-depth Washington Post article the Post-Dispatch recently reprinted revealed even more.www.stltoday.com