Letter: Add Hawley, Koenig to list of embarrassing Missourians

(KMOV.com) - Lawmakers in Missouri did not deliver on the promised relief to residents who are now in debt to the state because of unemployment benefits. Around 46,000 people in Missouri have been told to pay back unemployment money they used to live on during the COVID-19 because of various errors, none the fault of the recipients. A bill to waive a significant portion of the debt was proposed in the legislature but it failed to pass before the session ended.